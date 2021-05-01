Qudsia Tahir

Opening of Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir
  • Save
Opening of Spring/Summer 2021 Collection digital artist fashion illustrator digital illustration digital art styles design fashion illustration fashion design fashion illustration
Download color palette

The spring/summer 2021 collection brings a set of black net crop top with long poet sleeves and crepe trousers. The second illustration is the design of black lace skirt with long melon style sleeves.

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir

More by Qudsia Tahir

View profile
    • Like