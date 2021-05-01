Tonee Jones

SAFE SPACE Long Sleeve

Tonee Jones
Tonee Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
SAFE SPACE Long Sleeve black gold ampersand stars space typography tee longsleeve twitter roasted cream
SAFE SPACE Long Sleeve black gold ampersand stars space typography tee longsleeve twitter roasted cream
Download color palette
  1. HILLFOX - SPACE ART.png
  2. HILLFOX - ROASTED LS mock.png

Apparel design for Hillfox Club.
Available at https://www.hillfoxclub.com/shop/p/safe-space-long-sleeve

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Tonee Jones
Tonee Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tonee Jones

View profile
    • Like