Spring 2021 Black-Pink Collection Fashion Illustration

"Spring 2021 Black-Pink Collection Fashion Illustration" consists of 3 sets of fashion clothing. The first design is a v-neckline gown carrying a front black skirt with pink glitter puff sleeves and long A-line skirt. The second illustration is a knee-length black-pink dress with slit sleeves and detachable turtleneck collar. The last illustration is a black peter pan collar shirt and pink pants.

