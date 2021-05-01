Margherita Gazzola

Not another boring weather app!

"Not another boring weather app" is a new personal project I am working on.

For me, weather apps are the epithet of boringness. So I thought, why not spicy it up with some bold design and funny gifs?

First of a few more mockups to come ;)

