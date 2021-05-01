Tonee Jones

Rising Majority - May Day

Tonee Jones
Tonee Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Rising Majority - May Day scissorfiesta majority abolition yellow easter easter yellow purple grunge design invest in workers workers in invest police defund
Download color palette

Graphic commissioned for International Worker's Day, May 1st, 2021.
Find out more information at https://therisingmajority.com/

Tonee Jones
Tonee Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tonee Jones

View profile
    • Like