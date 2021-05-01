Esther Chee

Marketing Website

Esther Chee
Esther Chee
  • Save
Marketing Website health app download reminder pill wellness health landingpage website marketing
Download color palette

Marketing website for a fictional pill reminder app called CapSoul. For my brand I decided to go with a colour scheme of yellow and purple to capture a warm and calm feeling to promote health and wellness.

Esther Chee
Esther Chee

More by Esther Chee

View profile
    • Like