Acrylic pour painting with marbles ~ Painting with Fluorecent pa

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this video I will play with marbles again. I really like to do this acrylic pour paintings with marbles and fluorescent paints. I will do my puddles a little different today and as you will see, I struggle a lot with this one... But it's important to experiment in fluid art, so we all can learn and improve.
I use high quality artist grade Vallejo fluorecent paints, because d the vibrancy is really on high level.
Video: https://youtu.be/DMovTURK7nk
COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Lukas fluorescent yellow
- Vallejo fluorescent orange
- Vallejo fluorescent magenta
- Vallejo fluorescent violet
- Vallejo fluorescent blue
- Vallejo fluorescent green
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Painting with MARBLES ~ EASY Fluid art for BEGINNERS
https://youtu.be/Vmheo7RYEzU
POSITIVE & NEGATIVE space TRIPTYCH
https://youtu.be/7oaQZxhLkhw
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Video: https://youtu.be/DMovTURK7nk