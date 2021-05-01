Acrylic pour painting with marbles ~ Painting with Fluorecent pa

In this video I will play with marbles again. I really like to do this acrylic pour paintings with marbles and fluorescent paints. I will do my puddles a little different today and as you will see, I struggle a lot with this one... But it's important to experiment in fluid art, so we all can learn and improve.

I use high quality artist grade Vallejo fluorecent paints, because d the vibrancy is really on high level.

Video: https://youtu.be/DMovTURK7nk

COLOURS:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Lukas fluorescent yellow

- Vallejo fluorescent orange

- Vallejo fluorescent magenta

- Vallejo fluorescent violet

- Vallejo fluorescent blue

- Vallejo fluorescent green

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Painting with MARBLES ~ EASY Fluid art for BEGINNERS

https://youtu.be/Vmheo7RYEzU​

POSITIVE & NEGATIVE space TRIPTYCH

https://youtu.be/7oaQZxhLkhw​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:

https://paintpourstore.com/​

Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

Video: https://youtu.be/DMovTURK7nk