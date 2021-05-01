Fiona Art

Acrylic pour painting with marbles ~ Painting with Fluorecent pa

Acrylic pour painting with marbles ~ Painting with Fluorecent pa stayhome fluid art abstract paintings acrylic paint tutorial design pouring art acrylic
Download color palette

In this video I will play with marbles again. I really like to do this acrylic pour paintings with marbles and fluorescent paints. I will do my puddles a little different today and as you will see, I struggle a lot with this one... But it's important to experiment in fluid art, so we all can learn and improve.

I use high quality artist grade Vallejo fluorecent paints, because d the vibrancy is really on high level.
Video: https://youtu.be/DMovTURK7nk
COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Lukas fluorescent yellow
- Vallejo fluorescent orange
- Vallejo fluorescent magenta
- Vallejo fluorescent violet
- Vallejo fluorescent blue
- Vallejo fluorescent green

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Painting with MARBLES ~ EASY Fluid art for BEGINNERS
https://youtu.be/Vmheo7RYEzU​

POSITIVE & NEGATIVE space TRIPTYCH
https://youtu.be/7oaQZxhLkhw​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/​
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
