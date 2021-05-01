This is an overview of my postcard series "Tasty Vibes – Send greetings & wishes in the shape of a drink", which I posted over the last few days. Hope you enjoyed these:). Take a sip of each one and I promise, that you feel amazing :D.

If you are interested in the full project, you can have a look over here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117967387/Tasty-Vibes-A-Postcard-Series