Franziska Volmer

Tasty Vibes – A Postcard Series

Franziska Volmer
Franziska Volmer
  • Save
Tasty Vibes – A Postcard Series illustration flacon tasty cheers conceptual bottle greeting card liquor branding vector illustration monochrome cocktail postcard drink beverages
Download color palette

This is an overview of my postcard series "Tasty Vibes – Send greetings & wishes in the shape of a drink", which I posted over the last few days. Hope you enjoyed these:). Take a sip of each one and I promise, that you feel amazing :D.
If you are interested in the full project, you can have a look over here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117967387/Tasty-Vibes-A-Postcard-Series

Franziska Volmer
Franziska Volmer

More by Franziska Volmer

View profile
    • Like