Pizza Order iOS App Design Template Figma & PSD

Modern iOS User Interface design template for a Pizza order app. This template is ideal for a pizza order app, food order app, and any food app. Make your app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 13 unique and modern User Interface screens in PSD and Figma format. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop and Figma.

