Joyanto Joy

K I A R A - A Real Estate Company

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
K I A R A - A Real Estate Company designer design branding brand logo minimal logos illustrator photoshop iconic logo minimal logo lettermark logo wordmark logo professional logo business logo luxury logo homecare home logo building logo real estate logo real estate
Download color palette

BRAND NAME- K I A R A

It's a simple and combinational lettermark logo for a real estate business. It's a feminine logo. I have tried to keep an elegant and simple look on the logo.

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like