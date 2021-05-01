🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Acadia Coffee Roasters is a brand created to bring to life my passion for the beautiful coasts of Maine and a beautiful cup of coffee. With Portland, Maine being an artist haven and a inspiration everywhere, I wanted to bring a little bit of Maine to each roast's unique illustrations.
The idea behind these was a clean, eye catching layout using primary colors, highlighted by a handdrawn, one of a kind, detailed line illustrations for each. This brings a vibe of handcrafted and local pride to each package design.