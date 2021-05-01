Joyanto Joy

LANDING PAGE- K I A R A

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
LANDING PAGE- K I A R A minimalist logo iconic logo lettermark logo wordmark logo business logo professional logo design art photoshop illustrator poster banner website landingpage branding brand identity designer design logo design logo
Download color palette

BRAND NAME- K I A R A

It's a simple and combinational lettermark logo for a real estate business. It's a feminine logo. I have tried to keep an elegant and simple look on the logo.

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like