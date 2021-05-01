Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi

Museum Website – Final Examination Project

Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
  • Save
Museum Website – Final Examination Project website design webdesign website green nature design typography
Download color palette

This website was part of my final examination project,

All the content (images + texts) was given to each student before our planning and design phase, and on our final examination day everyone had to develop their websites using HTML & CSS in under 6 hours.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi

View profile
    • Like