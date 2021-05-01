ef_ferdaus

deed note to do and note app

ef_ferdaus
ef_ferdaus
  • Save
deed note to do and note app ux uiux ui design ui figma notes app notepad
Download color palette

Hi everyone this is my concept for note app, the name is deed note

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
ef_ferdaus
ef_ferdaus

More by ef_ferdaus

View profile
    • Like