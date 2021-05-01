Joyanto Joy

Real Estate Company- K I A R A

Real Estate Company- K I A R A website branding illustrator photoshop luxury luxury logo landing page poster professional banner brand identity brand designer logo designer design redesign business business logo real estate logo realestate
BRAND NAME- K I A R A

It's a simple and combinational lettermark logo for a real estate business. It's a feminine logo. I have tried to keep an elegant and simple look on the logo.

