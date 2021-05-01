Charlie Beck

Daily UI #038

It's a desktop calendar/planner app. Pretty straightforward, but I would love to spend more time trying different things out. Not super duper happy about this one, but I'm proud of it.

Designer, photographer, and cool person-in-training
