36 Days of Type : 0

Starting the numbers with the theme 'Embroideries of India'. Will be focusing on realistic renders instead of animation for the upcoming days. The first one (or zeroth) is Phulkari. It is the most famous rural embroidery tradition of Punjab. It finds mention in the Punjabi folklore of ‘Heer Ranjha’ by Waris Shah. It uses a darn stitch done from the wrong side of the fabric using darning needles, one thread at a time, leaving a long stitch below to form the basic pattern. Beautiful, isn't it? ;)