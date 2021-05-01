Natallia Samuilova

Fitness app

Natallia Samuilova
Natallia Samuilova
  • Save
Fitness app sport health muscle mobile app design mobile design mobile app ui ux fitness app fitness gym app
Download color palette

Hello! Here is my exploration design for fitness app. It’s a single platform offering workout videos, private trainers for personal training and shared or private gym rooms that users may book using the app.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Press L if you like this shot!

Natallia Samuilova
Natallia Samuilova

More by Natallia Samuilova

View profile
    • Like