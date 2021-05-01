Joyanto Joy

Real Estate Logo- K I A R A

Real Estate Logo- K I A R A logo designs app icon app icon app logo icon illustrator photoshop designer logodesign logo luxury simple logo luxury logo hotel logo real estate logo real estate
BRAND NAME- K I A R A

It's a simple and combinational lettermark logo for a real estate business. It's a feminine logo. I have tried to keep an elegant and simple look on the logo.

