Hello everyone!
Today I wanna share with you a redesign of a music news website MusicWeek. My goal was to develop a structure of the website and make it more user-friendly and understandable.
You can see the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118649827/MusicWeek-website-redesign-News-Website
I am always open to new projects so feel free to contact me and discuss our design collaboration!
You can contact me here: aleksandrakalinichenko12@gmail.com