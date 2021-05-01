Beauty Instagram Posts & Stories

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

Welcome the brand new item, the Smooth and Bold Beauty Instagram Template that ideal for any kind of business in fashion, bloggers, lifestyle brands, creatives, corporate, beauty service, boutique store and many more. It is suitable to help you promote the new product, the latest arrival and do not forget, the seasonal item that will be hit.

The smooth green pastel as the main color gives a tender feeling yet strong statement to show what you have to anyone who sees the posts or stories on your personal or company Instagram. The neat and clean layout will make your social media more stunning, amazing and outstanding.

This item package consists of 5 unique designs for Instagram posts and stories that available in AI and PSD format files. You can change the images, text and color on the template by using Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop to make it more like your preference. It also contains ‘Help’ documentation to assist you in editing or using the template.