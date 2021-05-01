Free Retouch Panel for Adobe Photoshop

FREE DOWNLOAD: https://freeretouch.com

Free Retouch is an effective plugin for Adobe Photoshop that makes high end retouching easy and fast.

Full video course is included

This retouch panel includes 6 useful photo retouching tools and also some handy helper functions.

The video course is included

To begin using Free Retouch you don't need to have any retouching skills, as we have an introductory video course that will help you start from scratch.

If you are a beginner in image retouching, with this photo retouch plugin you may have a good start

If you are a pro, you can use this retouching panel and it will save you hours and make your workflow more convenient.

Block 1. Basic operations

● Image conversion functions:

- RGB

- CMYK

● Image and work area resizing functions:

- Image Size

- Canvas Size

- Transform (free transform)

● Sh/Highl - shadow/highlights balance

● Liquify

Block 2. Retouch

● Stamp - for removing local skin irregularities

● Auto - automatic skin texture and tone smoothing

● FS - professional retouch of skin texture and tone

● Skin - enhancement of skin texture

● Anti Glare - tool for removing oily shines

● Tan - easy and fast sun tan function

Block 3. Export

● Export photos for Instagram in one click:

- Insta 1×1

- Insta 4×5

- Insta Stories

● For Web - export files for web resources

● Sv&Cls button - saves and closes the current document

● Save As button

Block 4. Tools

● Main brush-tools

● Easy creation of new layers

● Merge visible layers

Extra features

● Direct access to the video course from the panel

● Support - access to the support service

Instead of the usual actions for Adobe Photoshop, this retouching panel is always at hand, the functions are conveniently located, also, many standard Adobe Photoshop operations are much more conveniently accessible.

This portrait editing kit includes a detailed video course that will be useful for everyone who works in beauty retouch.

This plugin belongs to the Free Retouch series.

Learn more about Free Retouch series on freeretouch.com

We wish you the best retouching experience!