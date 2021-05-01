Jon Kvassay

Whole World in His Hands

Whole World in His Hands fear racism race health lithium technology meditation hypnosis gasping torment trap phycology mental health mental dream nightmare conceptual art conceptual anguish hands
Daydreaming of God as three beings. One stern, one scared and one animal.

