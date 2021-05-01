Tommaso D'Angelosante

0

Tommaso D'Angelosante
Tommaso D'Angelosante
  • Save
0 minimalist vintage green stones statue bird zero 36days 36 days of type 36daysoftype07 36daysoftype collageart collage digital typo typography photoshop collages collage art illustration graphic
Download color palette

My entry for 36 days of type

FIND ME:
www.behance.net/tompi
www.instagram.com/tompi.gfx/

Tommaso D'Angelosante
Tommaso D'Angelosante

More by Tommaso D'Angelosante

View profile
    • Like