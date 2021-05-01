Logan Peterson

Neo Geometric Pattern

Logan Peterson
Logan Peterson
Neo Geometric Pattern color poster flow primary colors shapes art retro modern rectangle circle square pattern geometric neo geo flat design clean vector illustrator graphic design
Hi dribbblers!

I present to you all 4-color geometric pattern. I always thought this style was really cool and unique, and I'm glad to have had the opportunity to try it out myself. Getting everything to align was a real hassle, but I think I did alright haha.

Anyways, enjoy!

Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
Logan Peterson
Logan Peterson

