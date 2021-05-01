Pavel Avdeev

Happy first day of May

Pavel Avdeev
Pavel Avdeev
  • Save
Happy first day of May peace labor may animal raccoon typography branding vector illustration design
Download color palette

Happy holiday, comrades! Glory to the Soviet Union and the world proletariat

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Pavel Avdeev
Pavel Avdeev

More by Pavel Avdeev

View profile
    • Like