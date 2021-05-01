Anna Leonie Birkholz

not asking for anything

Anna Leonie Birkholz
Anna Leonie Birkholz
  • Save
not asking for anything harrassment feminism digitalillustration equal rights digitalart women women empowerment design digital illustration women in illustration illustration
Download color palette

just getting some pineapple, not asking for anything ▪ i had so much fun drawing this late in the night. i didn't manage to do all the prompts from the #funwithfigures #drawingchallenge by @charlyclements but hey, four illustrations i did and that's good! now waiting for summer with pineapples and markets and summer rain. prompts were tropical, headscarf, skirt.

Anna Leonie Birkholz
Anna Leonie Birkholz

More by Anna Leonie Birkholz

View profile
    • Like