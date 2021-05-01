Pattern design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
the design process include 4 steps first step creates a design by sticking different thickness paper strips on a sheet then trace the design into butter paper after tracing transfer the design into a final sheet then color with using quadratic color scheme or some mixer of pattern