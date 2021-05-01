Zurab Kudzhaidze

ISDA Membership Website

Hey there! Here is a one we did a little while ago when, we helped ISDA (International Swaps & Derivatives Organization) to create their visual image and a website for their fast growing Membership community. More coming soon!
Posted on May 1, 2021
