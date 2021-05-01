Jon Kvassay

Fear the walking dead

Jon Kvassay
Jon Kvassay
  • Save
Fear the walking dead red hair woman goldenchildrensbooks scary villain entertainment horror television comics fearthewalkingdead thewalkingdead amctv western cowboy cowgirl portrait hand lettering fear the walking dead walking dead
Download color palette

Having fun with TV. Virginia, the villain of this season of Fear The Walking Dead, she's a wonderful mix of Girl Scout Troop Leader and Joseph Stalin.

Jon Kvassay
Jon Kvassay

More by Jon Kvassay

View profile
    • Like