Andrey Efimenko

Ghetto illustration

Ghetto illustration illustration vector vectorart vector illustration street streetscene city cityscape monochrome blackandwhite blizzard ghetto great depression mafia mafia scene winter winter scene
Street scene inspired by many mafia movies. As reference used lots of photographs from that period of time. Created in Adobe Illustrator

