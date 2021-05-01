I·M·Perfect /Packaging+Branding design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Partner：Yongping Wu
This is a “Design for good” packaging and branding project.
Through our research, with the influence of social media and consumerism, a lot of people are living under the pressure of their apperance, especially young female.
As a result, there’s a need for women to feel right and confident about themselves, without comparing themselves to others, without the anxiety brought from media and advertising. Because teenagers and youth are more prone to this “brainwashing” society, they need to build that confidence more eager than mature adults.
We decided to create an organic juice brand, producing juice that is made from organic fruit and vegetables without additives, targeting teenagers as well as young adults. What makes this brand special is that we only choose to use those fruit and vegetables having imperfections on their skin or shapes, which makes them rejected by supermarkets. The idea here is to encourage people to live with their flaws confidently, because there are no exact perfect thing. Imperfection is also a perfection.
The product should spread the encouragement of self-love and body positivity to youth (males are also considered, because they have body anxiety as well).