Anshuman Panda

Sign Up Log In Screen

Anshuman Panda
Anshuman Panda
  • Save
Sign Up Log In Screen minimal app design ux ui create account log in sign in sign up signup
Download color palette

Sign Up/ Log In screens for one of my product design projects. Tried to make it as minimal and user friendly as possible. Do leave a comment.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Anshuman Panda
Anshuman Panda

More by Anshuman Panda

View profile
    • Like