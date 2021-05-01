Pen & Mug

Flying Whale

Flying Whale logo designer shark pen and mug playful fish nashville desserts cocktails bar rooftop bar logo design branding vector logo weekly logo challenge flying wings whale
  1. ahabs-drib1.jpg
  2. ahabs-3.jpg
  3. ahabs-2.jpg
  4. ahabs-4.jpg

Follow the flying whale to a rooftop bar with just two sections on the menu: cocktails and desserts.

brand & web design for the hospitality industry
