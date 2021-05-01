Therese Adoremos

KAM Bouquet Key Set (Eucalyptus Base Kit with Novelties)

KAM Bouquet Key Set is inspired by the muted, soft tones of dried flowers and draws inspiration from the design language of ikebana (生け花),
the Japanese art of flower arrangement. With emphasis on shapes, lines, and form.

This is the Eucalyptus base kit with novelties.

All the details are in https://adobaulabs.com

