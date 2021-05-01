Roxane Lapa

Dog Illustration: Bella

Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa
  • Save
Dog Illustration: Bella sketch drawing petillustration petdrawing dog dogart animaldrawing dogdrawing illustration
Download color palette

A tribute sketch of a friend's beloved dog that passed away recently.

Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa

More by Roxane Lapa

View profile
    • Like