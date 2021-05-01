Laboratorium Beauty-brand

I decided, while there is no Pro-account to show the implementation of the catalog for the cosmetics brand Laboratory. Performed a redesign of their website. In the near future, I will post the full work on Behance.

Решила, пока нет Pro-аккаунта показать реализацию каталога для бренда косметики Laboratorium.

Выполняла редизайн их сайта. В ближайшее время выложу полную работу на Behance/ https://www.behance.net/monvelvetheart.