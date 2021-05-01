Laboratorium Beauty-brand

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided, while there is no Pro-account to show the implementation of the catalog for the cosmetics brand Laboratory. Performed a redesign of their website. In the near future, I will post the full work on Behance.
Решила, пока нет Pro-аккаунта показать реализацию каталога для бренда косметики Laboratorium.
Выполняла редизайн их сайта. В ближайшее время выложу полную работу на Behance/ https://www.behance.net/monvelvetheart.