Siddharth Bhattacharjee

Challenge 05: Share

Siddharth Bhattacharjee
Siddharth Bhattacharjee
Hire Me
  • Save
Challenge 05: Share dailyui webdesign share tv netflix ui ux ui
Challenge 05: Share dailyui webdesign share tv netflix ui ux ui
Challenge 05: Share dailyui webdesign share tv netflix ui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Ui05.png
  2. Saves.png
  3. Share.png

Loving the newly released TV series on Netflix and wanted to incorporate it in this challenge. The idea was to do a share concept for a TV app (had to go for Netflix, duh!)
Always wanted to have the ability to share some of my favourite scenes from a show or movie so created it here!

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Siddharth Bhattacharjee
Siddharth Bhattacharjee
Here to experiment and make pretty things.
Hire Me

More by Siddharth Bhattacharjee

View profile
    • Like