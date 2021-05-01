Meal Time For Pets iOS App

Meal Time For Pets is an iOS App created by my fiancé and myself.

After our vet recommended we switch our dogs to 3 meals a day we had trouble remembering if they had been fed. Our little Chiweenie, Daisy, would frequently try to trick us into feeding them a 4th time so we also needed a way to make sure they weren’t being overfed.

So we created an iOS App, Meal Time For Pets, with the features we needed ourselves hoping it would be beneficial to others as well. It can be found on the App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/meal-time-for-pets/id1523239569

Features:

- Create profiles for each pet

- Notifications for every meal time

- Weekly summary tab

- Notes section to document eating habits

Design Programs Used:

- Adobe XD, Illustrator & Photoshop