Portland Opera 20/21 season brochure cover

Portland Opera 20/21 season brochure cover marketing branding opera performing arts illustration typography design
I created a collage-style illustration, drawing from the season's 6 opera productions. The modular nature of the collage made it easily adaptable to various formats. Here, it is used on the cover of the brochure I designed to market the season.

Posted on May 1, 2021
