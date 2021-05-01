Madhura Bane

0 says Zero!

0 says Zero! numbers save earth begining universe earth zero creative cutegraphicstyle dailychallenge vector illustrator illustration design
Universe started with ZERO so do We! Zero is sole power and we all should preserve it!

