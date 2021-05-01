Jacob Olenick

Mobile E-Com App

A little over a year ago I worked for a startup as a Mid-Level Product Designer. We were a mobile e-commerce platform. That company just released the app last week.

UI Designer @AXS 🎫 ⤵

