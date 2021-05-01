Gattaca _ One of my top science fiction movies, was meant to be more of a tribute to Frank Lloyd Wrights Marin County Civic Centre, featured in the film. The only reference to it here is the oblong roof light Vincent views the rocket launches through. The central piece of the movie though is the double helix stairs in Jerome's apartment... it's all about the DNA and an unwavering dream to reach the stars! (Top half shown above)