Letter S gradient

Letter S gradient vector illustrator gradient logo graphic design branding minimal icon
A logo which symbol of a company or brand 'S'.
Creating this logo by curvature tool and make it in a 3D view with gradient colour and transparency.

FOR CONTACT- shayondip07@gmail.com

Posted on May 1, 2021
