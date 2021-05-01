Cleverson Matias

#dailyui #001 Sign Up Page

Cleverson Matias
Cleverson Matias
  • Save
#dailyui #001 Sign Up Page glassmorphism glass effect signup ui glass
Download color palette

This design was created as a form of training for the 100 day UI design challenge.
The implemented functional version can be accessed at:
https://matiaswebdev.github.io/animated-html-css-js-subscribe-form/home
Thanks!

Este design foi criado como forma de treinamento para o desafio de 100 dias de UI design.
A versão funcional implementada pode ser acessada em:
https://matiaswebdev.github.io/animated-html-css-js-subscribe-form/home
Obrigado!

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2021
Cleverson Matias
Cleverson Matias

More by Cleverson Matias

View profile
    • Like