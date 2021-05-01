Bashiie

Logo - ADOBE

Bashiie
Bashiie
  • Save
Logo - ADOBE logodesign branding and identity brand identity brandidentity brand design logo branding design branding concept branding brand
Download color palette

Modern logo concept for Adobe.

This one was a 30 Minute logo challenge.

Bashiie
Bashiie

More by Bashiie

View profile
    • Like