Social Media Artist live stream dj night club event flyer

This is a Photography Artist Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Artist Flyer which is 72 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:

Easy Customizable and Editable

Artist Flyer Design in 1275px”x1275px”

RGB Color

Design in 72 DPI Resolution

Images not Included

Last Version Used-Adobe CC+

Free Font

Order Me: http://gg.gg/ufgbs