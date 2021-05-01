Cortisa Pro Sans Serif Typeface

CORTISA PRO is a modern sans serif geometric uppercase-only font. It comes in three different weights and contains all uppercase characters. It is ideal for logos, headlines, posters, banners and branding.

It is totally free for personal and commercial use.

Download Link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1yUwAzzbyLPsHRAWda4a7r3eN1btcm0mW

Feel free to send me your feedback: ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com