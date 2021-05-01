Govind Rathi

今寝たい

今寝たい flatdesign characterdesign characters sketch lazy sleep illustrations illustration art design flatcolors drawing japanese art pastel cartoon japan anime illustration
今寝たい translates to "I wanna sleep now" in English.
This artwork is inspired by the work of Zac Meadowcroft.

