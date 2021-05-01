🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Business Card Design.
This is a business card design, which is designed by me. Its a corporate business card which will carry your information that needed.
Now a days the importance of a business card is so much. If you are working in any position in any company then you should get a professional business card which will bear your minimal information, contacts, taglines. I designed a professional business card that will suite in every position of job.
About design:
=> Square Shape geometry pattern
=> Print ready
=> 300 ppi design
=> Absolute resolution
=> 100% editable
=> Source file
Thank you for visiting my profile. For any query, feel free to message me. I am always ready to talk with you.