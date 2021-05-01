itzhimelbd

Business Card Design

Business Card Design.
This is a business card design, which is designed by me. Its a corporate business card which will carry your information that needed.
Now a days the importance of a business card is so much. If you are working in any position in any company then you should get a professional business card which will bear your minimal information, contacts, taglines. I designed a professional business card that will suite in every position of job.
About design:
=> Square Shape geometry pattern
=> Print ready
=> 300 ppi design
=> Absolute resolution
=> 100% editable
=> Source file
Thank you for visiting my profile. For any query, feel free to message me. I am always ready to talk with you.

