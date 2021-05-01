Business Card Design.

This is a business card design, which is designed by me. Its a corporate business card which will carry your information that needed.

Now a days the importance of a business card is so much. If you are working in any position in any company then you should get a professional business card which will bear your minimal information, contacts, taglines. I designed a professional business card that will suite in every position of job.

About design:

=> Square Shape geometry pattern

=> Print ready

=> 300 ppi design

=> Absolute resolution

=> 100% editable

=> Source file

Thank you for visiting my profile. For any query, feel free to message me. I am always ready to talk with you.